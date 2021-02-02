Soccer-ISL's Odisha sack coach Baxter for 'unacceptable' rape comment
Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha have sacked head coach Stuart Baxter for making "unacceptable" comments referencing rape in a post-match interview. Baxter took the reins at Odisha in June, signing a two-year contract.Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:56 IST
Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha have sacked head coach Stuart Baxter for making "unacceptable" comments referencing rape in a post-match interview. Baxter, who was previously South Africa's head coach, said after his team's 1-0 defeat by Jamshedpur on Monday that one of his players "would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty."
Odisha issued an apology on Monday, saying they were "appalled at the comments", which were "completely unacceptable whatever the context." The club announced that the 67-year-old Englishman had been sacked on Tuesday.
"The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon," Odisha said on Twitter https://twitter.com/OdishaFC/status/1356505984693374980. Baxter took the reins at Odisha in June, signing a two-year contract. The club are currently bottom of the 11-team ISL, with one win, eight defeats and five draws so far.
