Left Menu

Soccer-ISL's Odisha sack coach Baxter for 'unacceptable' rape comment

Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha have sacked head coach Stuart Baxter for making "unacceptable" comments referencing rape in a post-match interview. Baxter took the reins at Odisha in June, signing a two-year contract.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:56 IST
Soccer-ISL's Odisha sack coach Baxter for 'unacceptable' rape comment

Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha have sacked head coach Stuart Baxter for making "unacceptable" comments referencing rape in a post-match interview. Baxter, who was previously South Africa's head coach, said after his team's 1-0 defeat by Jamshedpur on Monday that one of his players "would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty."

Odisha issued an apology on Monday, saying they were "appalled at the comments", which were "completely unacceptable whatever the context." The club announced that the 67-year-old Englishman had been sacked on Tuesday.

"The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon," Odisha said on Twitter https://twitter.com/OdishaFC/status/1356505984693374980. Baxter took the reins at Odisha in June, signing a two-year contract. The club are currently bottom of the 11-team ISL, with one win, eight defeats and five draws so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CSIR-CMERI develops Off-grid Solar Biodiesel Hybrid Minigrid

CSIR-CMERI-Centre of Excellence for Farm Machinery has developed Off-grid Solar Biodiesel Hybrid Minigrid of 50kW peak capacity system for providing 24X7 power to Center for Excellence in Farm Machinery CoEFM Residential Colony at Gill Road...

UEFA sets rules, deadlines to play Champions League games

UEFA set Champions League clubs an extended April 2 deadline on Tuesday to complete their round of 16 games, with Germanys limit on travel from England a pending problem.Liverpools visit to Leipzig on Feb. 16 for a first-leg game could be a...

40,735 Look Out Circulars issued against foreigners from Jan 2018 to Dec 2020: MHA

As many as 40,735 Look Out Circulars LOCs were issued against foreigners between January 2018 to December 2020, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.In a statement laid in the Lower House, the Ministry of Home Affairs said 2,627 LOCs were ...

Iran says has 2 cascades of 348 advanced centrifuges at Natanz nuclear site

Iran has now two cascades of advanced centrifuges with almost four times the enrichment capacity of earlier ones running at its Natanz nuclear site, its envoy to the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday.Thanks to our diligent nuclear scient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021