Left Menu

Ice hockey-Latvia to host world championship after Belarus stripped of event

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:46 IST
Ice hockey-Latvia to host world championship after Belarus stripped of event
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

The 2021 men's ice hockey world championship will be held in Riga, Latvia, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Tuesday, after Belarus was stripped of the right to co-host the tournament.

Denmark and Slovakia were willing to co-host the event but the IIHF decided it was best to keep all teams in Riga throughout the tournament and avoid travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uber will bring the booze after acquiring Drizly for USD 1.1B

Uber is bringing the booze.The mobile ride-hailing company said Tuesday that it is acquiring the alcohol-delivery platform Drizly for USD 1.1 billion in stock and cash. Uber expects more than 90 of the consideration to be paid to Drizly sto...

It's exciting to play WTC final as it adds context to Test cricket: Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is excited to play in the inaugural World Test Championship final as the tournament has added a context to the traditional format of the game.New Zealand, led by one of the finest batsmen in modern times,...

Nadal sidelined, team Djokovic wins to open ATP Cup defense

Rafael Nadal didnt make it for Spains ATP Cup opener because of a sore back, deciding it wasnt worth the risk a week ahead of the Australian Open.Novak Djokovic did double-time for defending champion Serbia, meanwhile, winning singles and d...

10,752 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 3 years: Govt in Lok Sabha

A total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violation have taken place along Indias border with Pakistan in the last three years in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.Union Minister of State...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021