Ice hockey-Latvia to host world championship after Belarus stripped of event
Updated: 02-02-2021
The 2021 men's ice hockey world championship will be held in Riga, Latvia, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Tuesday, after Belarus was stripped of the right to co-host the tournament.
Denmark and Slovakia were willing to co-host the event but the IIHF decided it was best to keep all teams in Riga throughout the tournament and avoid travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
