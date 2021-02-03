Left Menu

Rashford surpasses Catona on Man Utd's goalscorer list

Striker Marcus Rashford surpassed Eric Cantona's goal tally for Manchester United with his strike against Southampton in an emphatic 9-0 win in the Premier League.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 03-02-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 08:55 IST
Rashford surpasses Catona on Man Utd's goalscorer list
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford. Image Credit: ANI

Striker Marcus Rashford surpassed Eric Cantona's goal tally for Manchester United with his strike against Southampton in an emphatic 9-0 win in the Premier League. With this win, United consolidated its position at the second spot in Premier League standings and the side is now tied with top-placed Manchester City. Both teams now have 44 points.

Converting Mason Greenwood's low cross in the 25th minute Rashford earned his 83rd goal for the Reds - one more than Eric Cantona and that put him 25th on the all-time list of top goalscorers for United. Up next for Rashford on the list of scorers to tick off is David Beckham, who found the target 85 times during his trophy-laded United career.

As a result of this comprehensive 9-0 win, United equalled the feat for largest margin of victory in the Premier League. United had earlier set the record in 1995 by registering a 9-0 win over Ipswich Town. Leicester City then also equalled the record in October 2019 after beating Southampton by the same margin. Southampton got off to the worst possible start as Alexandre Jankewitz was shown a straight red card in the initial minutes of the match for a nasty challenge on Scott McTominay.

In the first half, United went on to register four goals as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, a Jan Bednarek own goal and Edinson Cavani got among the goal scoring charts. United did not let the momentum drop in the second half as the final 45 minutes saw five more goals being scored to hand the side a marvellous victory. Anthony Martial registered two goals, while McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James scored one goal each.

Manchester United will next take on Everton in the Premier League season on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Everyone was ruthless': Solskjaer as United thrash Southampton 9-0

After registering a comprehensive 9-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the ruthless aggression displayed by his side. With this win, United consolidated its position at the seco...

Sevilla edges Almería 1-0 to reach Copa del Rey semifinals

Lucas Ocampos scored a second-half winner as Sevilla defeated second-division Almera 1-0 to advance to the Copa del Rey semifinals for the first time since 2018.Ocampos netted with a header from a cross by Suso Fernndez in the 67th minute o...

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.Palaces second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation z...

Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021