Marseille suspends Villas-Boas after manager offers to resign over player signing

Marseille have suspended manager Andre Villas-Boas following his comments critical of the club's transfer policy, with the Portuguese expected to be sacked following a disciplinary proceeding.

ANI | Marseille | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:51 IST
Andre Villas-Boas. Image Credit: ANI

Marseille have suspended manager Andre Villas-Boas following his comments critical of the club's transfer policy, with the Portuguese expected to be sacked following a disciplinary proceeding. Villas-Boas sensationally offered to step down as Marseille's manager on Tuesday, saying the club decided to sign Olivier Ntcham from Celtic against his wishes.

"It's a decision that was not made by me. This is a player I said no to. I was not aware of it, I learned of the signing when I woke up and went on the number one website for Marseille news. I submitted my resignation saying that I didn't agree with the sports policy," Goal.com quoted Villas-Boas as saying in the press conference. "The board has not yet given me feedback. I do not want money, I just want to leave. This club has already experienced two or three years of randomness in terms of its transfers and I cannot accept that," he added.

Marseille issued a statement and announced Villas-Boas' dismissal and added that "possible sanctions" will be taken following disciplinary proceedings. "Olympique de Marseille announces the dismissal of Andre Villas-Boas. This decision has become unavoidable given the recent and repetitive actions and attitudes that have seriously harmed Olympique de Marseille and its employees who devote themselves to it on a daily basis," the statement read.

"The remarks made today during a press conference in regard to Pablo Longoria, general manager in charge of football, are unacceptable. His exceptional achievements should not be questioned and, on the contrary, were welcomed by all during this winter transfer window which was affected by an unprecedented crisis. Possible sanctions may be taken against Andre Villas-Boas following disciplinary proceedings," it added. Following a second-place finish last season, Marseille have struggled this term and sit in ninth place in the Ligue 1 table. (ANI)

