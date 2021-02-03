Left Menu

Root condoles demise of Captain Tom Moore

England Test skipper Joe Root (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England Test skipper Joe Root on Wednesday condoled the demise of centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts. Captain Tom Moore passed away on Tuesday. The news of his demise was announced on his Twitter account.

"Really sad news, had the pleasure of getting a chance to speak to him at the start of the last year. I am sure his family would be extremely proud of the legacy he has left behind. Someone gave the nation a chance to smile about in these dark times. All the great things he did for the National Health Services (NHS), on behalf of the whole cricket team, I would like to send thoughts to him and his family," said Root in a video released by ECB's media team. "He spoke very fondly about the game of cricket throughout his life. From the whole cricket community, he will be sadly missed," added Root.

Captain Tom Moore was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, said on Twitter on January 31. According to Al Jazeera, the British World War II veteran caught the public's eye when he was filmed doing laps with the help of a walking frame around his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine, north London just before his 100th birthday.

He aimed to raise 1,000 British Pounds but ended up raising 30 million British Pounds (USD 41 million approx) for the NHS, breaking two Guinness World Records, and he also receives a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth. He even wrote an autobiography and helped to set up a charity. (ANI)

