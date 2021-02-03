Left Menu

CA to grant NOCs to its players for IPL 2021 on case-by-case basis

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's (CA) Interim CEO, on Wednesday, confirmed that the board would be granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to its players on a case by case basis for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:29 IST
CA to grant NOCs to its players for IPL 2021 on case-by-case basis
Indian Premier League logo . Image Credit: ANI

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's (CA) Interim CEO, on Wednesday, confirmed that the board would be granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to its players on a case by case basis for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 19 Australian cricketers had participated in the 2020 IPL which was held in UAE in September-November. The upcoming season of the T20 tournament is set to be played in India, commencing April this year. due to be held in India from the second week of April.

"We have, obviously, got precedent on that from the IPL last year. We have got, obviously, the IPL, if you like, [has] proven its bio-security protocols. As and when applications are made, we will consider each of those case-by-case, on their merits," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Hockley as saying. Australia's three-match Test tour of South Africa was postponed on Tuesday due to an 'unacceptable' coronavirus risk. The Australian board said that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time would have had an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to the visiting players.

Hockley also confirmed that the T20I squad for the New Zealand series would not be changed just because the Test series against South Africa has been postponed. As the series between Australia and South Africa was postponed, the ICC on Tuesday confirmed that New Zealand has now become the first team to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC). India, Australia, and England are the other three teams that will be fighting it out to battle against the Kiwis in the summit clash.

David Warner, Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc were a part of the Test squad for the series against South Africa and as a result, these players were not a part of the T20I squad. Australia will travel to New Zealand on February 7 and then the side will quarantine in Christchurch for 14 days ahead of the upcoming T20I series.

T20I squad for series against NZ: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade (vc), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UST and ThinkIQ Partner to Deliver End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility and Process Yield Optimization Platform

- New partnership helps advance smart manufacturingBENGALURU, India, Feb. 3, 2021 PRNewswire -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced its strategic partnership with ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Tr...

Flutura inducts eminent Global Digital Leader Radha Rajappa as Executive Chairperson of the Board

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 3, 2021 PRNewswire -- Former Head of Digital and Enterprise Services for Microsoft India was inducted into the board of directors of Industrial AI pioneer, Flutura Decision Sciences as a Director and Executive Chairpe...

SAS Viya Delivers Innovation and Analytics for All

Customers benefit from easier cloud migration and management of analytic workloads SAS continues to strengthen its partnership with Microsoft AzureMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Analytics leader SAS continues to innovate by ...

Delhi govt to help trace farmers missing from protest sites: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will help trace the farmers missing from protest sites and if the need arises, he will approach the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre.Kejirwal said that the Delhi govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021