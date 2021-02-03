Left Menu

Tennis-Wawrinka beats Kukushkin to advance in Murray River Open

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka warmed up for the season's first Grand Slam with a 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory over Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Murray River Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne. Playing in his first competitive match since a defeat by Alexander Zverev in the Paris Masters quarter-finals last year, three-times major champion Wawrinka dropped a tight first set before switching gears in the next two to seal the victory.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:51 IST
Tennis-Wawrinka beats Kukushkin to advance in Murray River Open

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka warmed up for the season's first Grand Slam with a 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory over Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Murray River Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne.

Playing in his first competitive match since a defeat by Alexander Zverev in the Paris Masters quarter-finals last year, three-times major champion Wawrinka dropped a tight first set before switching gears in the next two to seal the victory. Top seed Wawrinka, who sent down 14 aces and converted four out of seven breakpoint chances in the match, will continue his bid for a first ATP crown since winning in Geneva in 2017 and takes on local favourite Alex Bolt on Thursday.

Wawrinka underwent knee surgery following his last title and had trouble with niggling injuries through 2018 during which his ranking fell to 263. He is currently ranked 18th. Wawrinka's coach Daniel Vallverdu said in December the 35-year-old, who won the 2014 Australian Open, will make a final push for success before the end of his career.

The Australian Open begins on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

Britains GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a 150 million euro 180 million deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.In a joint statement on Wednesday, the part...

Microsoft backs Australian plan to make Google pay for news

Microsoft said on Wednesday it supports Australias plans to make the biggest digital platforms pay for news and would help small businesses transfer their advertising to Bing if Google quits the country.Microsoft has been positioning itself...

UST and ThinkIQ Partner to Deliver End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility and Process Yield Optimization Platform

- New partnership helps advance smart manufacturingBENGALURU, India, Feb. 3, 2021 PRNewswire -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced its strategic partnership with ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Tr...

Flutura inducts eminent Global Digital Leader Radha Rajappa as Executive Chairperson of the Board

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 3, 2021 PRNewswire -- Former Head of Digital and Enterprise Services for Microsoft India was inducted into the board of directors of Industrial AI pioneer, Flutura Decision Sciences as a Director and Executive Chairpe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021