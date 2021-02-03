Bangladesh 69-2 at lunch in 1st test vs West Indies

Left Menu

Bangladesh was 69 with the loss of two wickets on the first day of the first cricket Test against West Indies after winning the toss and electing to bat.Tamim Iqbal was out to Kemar Roach for 9 runs within the first hour.

03-02-2021
Bangladesh was 69 with the loss of two wickets on the first day of the first cricket Test against West Indies after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Tamim Iqbal was out to Kemar Roach for 9 runs within the first hour. Roach, the most experienced West Indies bowler, delivered a full-length ball that sneaked between the bat and pad of Tamim and shattered his stumps.

During his short stay, Tamim surpassed Mushfiqur Rahim as the most prolific run-getter for Bangladesh in the test format. Tamim has now 4,414 runs, one more than Mushfqur's 4,413.

It was Bangladesh's first Test since the start of the coronavirus nearly a year ago, while West Indies has played five matches.

Shakib Al Hasan is making a return after serving a two-year ban, with one year suspended, imposed by the ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches made to him by bookmakers.

West Indies have three players making their test debuts — Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley. While Bonner is a leg-spinner, Mayers and Moseley made it to the national side with their all-round performance in the domestic circuit.

