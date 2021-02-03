Left Menu

As Dinda retires, BCCI wishes him luck for future endeavours

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday wished Ashok Dinda luck for all the future endeavours after the pacer took retirement from all forms of cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 14:07 IST
As Dinda retires, BCCI wishes him luck for future endeavours
Former India pacer Ashok Dinda (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday wished Ashok Dinda luck for all the future endeavours after the pacer took retirement from all forms of cricket. The pacer represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is, picking 12 and 17 wickets respectively.

"As @dindaashoke retires from all forms of cricket, we wish him all the best for the future," BCCI tweeted. "Playing for India is everybody's aim, I played for Bengal that's why I got the chance to represent India. I thank the BCCI for giving me an opportunity to play for India. Senior players like Deep Das Gupta, Rohan Gavaskar guided me when I played for Bengal. I got the support every time I picked a wicket," Dinda said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Dinda, who made his ODI debut in May 2010, thanked the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly saying that the former India captain always supported him. "I would like to say special thanks to Sourav Ganguly, I remember in 2005-06, Sourav Ganguly picked me in the 16-member team, I debuted against Maharashtra. I am forever in the debt to Dada, he always supported me. I have decided to call time on my career here in Bengal," he had said.

"I started at the age of 21. I thank the CAB for always supporting me, the board has given me the freedom to express myself," Dinda had added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Cabinet meeting to be held today via video conferencing

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video-conferencing. The virtual meeting, which will reportedly start at 230 pm.The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known. The Union Cabinet held a recent meeting ahe...

Hong Kong shares flip to gains on demand from mainland investors

Hong Kong shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on Wednesday, helped by tech and energy firms following continuous demand from mainland investors seeking lower-valued stocks. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 58.76 ...

Rugby-Former France captain Bastiat dies aged 71 - French federation

Former France captain Jean-Pierre Bastiat, who claimed a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1977, has died at the age of 71, the French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday.With Jean-Pierre Skrela and Jean-Pierre Rives, Bastiat formed one of Fran...

South African Airways could exit administration this month, govt says

South African Airways may exit administration at the end of the month and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, South Africas Department of Public Enterprises DPE said on Wednesday.The DPE, the ministry r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021