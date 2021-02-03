As Dinda retires, BCCI wishes him luck for future endeavours

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday wished Ashok Dinda luck for all the future endeavours after the pacer took retirement from all forms of cricket. The pacer represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is, picking 12 and 17 wickets respectively.

"As @dindaashoke retires from all forms of cricket, we wish him all the best for the future," BCCI tweeted. "Playing for India is everybody's aim, I played for Bengal that's why I got the chance to represent India. I thank the BCCI for giving me an opportunity to play for India. Senior players like Deep Das Gupta, Rohan Gavaskar guided me when I played for Bengal. I got the support every time I picked a wicket," Dinda said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Dinda, who made his ODI debut in May 2010, thanked the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly saying that the former India captain always supported him. "I would like to say special thanks to Sourav Ganguly, I remember in 2005-06, Sourav Ganguly picked me in the 16-member team, I debuted against Maharashtra. I am forever in the debt to Dada, he always supported me. I have decided to call time on my career here in Bengal," he had said.

"I started at the age of 21. I thank the CAB for always supporting me, the board has given me the freedom to express myself," Dinda had added. (ANI)

