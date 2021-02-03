Left Menu

Badminton-Asian mixed team championships cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

Badminton Asia has cancelled its mixed team championships which were set to be held in Wuhan next week due to many governments imposing travel restrictions and quarantine requirements on players, the continental body said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:45 IST
Badminton-Asian mixed team championships cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Badminton Asia has cancelled its mixed team championships which were set to be held in Wuhan next week due to many governments imposing travel restrictions and quarantine requirements on players, the continental body said on Wednesday. Badminton Asia added that the timing of the championships, which are not part of the Olympic qualification process for Tokyo, was also a contributing factor for their decision.

"In this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many Asian governments are still imposing strict travel restrictions and quarantine requirements to those entering the respective countries," Badminton Asia said in a statement. "Players who participated in the Asian leg (1 and 2) and the World Tour Finals held from the Jan. 12-31 in Bangkok, Thailand will have to conduct a two-week mandatory quarantine after returning from these events.

"Unfortunately, this means that the players are unable to participate in events in close proximity to these dates, as the hosting member associations are imposing strict quarantine requirements." The mixed team championships was set to determine the qualifiers for the Sudirman Cup Finals later this year.

Badminton Asia said global governing body BWF had concluded that if any continental qualification tournaments are not held, continental confederations will be represented by teams after taking world rankings into consideration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP SEC launches new mobile app for lodging complaints over panchayat polls; YSRC questions move

Ahead of the gram panchayats pollsstarting next week, Andhra Pradesh State Election CommissionerN Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday launched e-Watch, a speciallydesigned mobile application that will enable the public toreport all election-related g...

Power engineers, employees stage nationwide protest against privatisation

Power engineers and employees on Wednesday staged a nationwide protest against privatisation policies of the central government and demanded to scrap the process to privatise discoms in states and Union territories.Power engineers and emplo...

Shahlon Silk Industries expanding geographical reach

Added marquee clients in both domestic and international marketsMumbai 3rd February, 2021 Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd., a leading fabric and manmade fibre company in India, is expanding its geographical reach to cater to more markets as the...

Badminton-Asian mixed team championships cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

Badminton Asia has cancelled its mixed team championships which were set to be held in Wuhan next week due to many governments imposing travel restrictions and quarantine requirements on players, the continental body said on Wednesday. Badm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021