Left Menu

Asian boxing championship in April or May: BFI chief Ajay Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:53 IST
Asian boxing championship in April or May: BFI chief Ajay Singh

The postponed Asian Boxing Championship, which India is scheduled to host, will be organised in either April or May this year, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh revealed on Wednesday after being re-elected to the post at the body's Annual General Meeting.

The championship was to be originally held in November-December last year but was postponed owing to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

''The Asian Championship will either be held in April or May,'' Singh said in a press conference after the AGM at a Gurugram hotel.

India last hosted the men's Asian meet back in 1980 in Mumbai before conducting the women's event in 2003 in Hisar. The tournament became a combined event for men and women last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw sporting calendars haywire around the world with several big events, including the Olympics and the T20 World Cup of cricket, postponed.

Asked whether the national championships would be held after the pandemic did not allow the event to go ahead in 2020, Singh said, ''It is work in progress.'' So far, nine Indian boxers -- five men and four women -- have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and Singh said they will get enough exposure to ensure their preparations remain on track.

''They trained in Italy last year for two months and then they will also compete in the world qualifiers in June. There will be no shortage of competition for them,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Work and play: for some Europeans, Dubai is ideal lockdown location

Some Europeans have extended their stay in Dubai this winter to avoid strict coronavirus lockdown at home and make the most of lighter restrictions to work, learn, dine out and relax by the pool.Wary of the backlash some celebrities have fa...

Tennis-Yastremska ineligible for Australian Open after CAS dismisses appeal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by Ukraines Dayana Yastremska who was provisionally suspended for doping, leaving her ineligible to play in the Australian Open that begins next week.The provisional su...

Murder accused shot dead in Haryana's Kurukshetra

A murder accused out on bail was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place in broad daylight when Ravi, alias Gorkha, was making purchases in a market, police said, adding that four to five ...

German army medics arrive in Portugal to help fight pandemic

A German army medical team flew into Lisbon on Wednesday to help Portugal cope with a pandemic surge that has made it the worlds worst-hit country by size of population.The eight doctors and 18 nurses arrived at the Figo Maduro military air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021