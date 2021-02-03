Left Menu

Soccer-England to play Austria and Romania pre-Euro friendlies in June

England will play Austria and Romania in June in pre-European championship home friendlies rescheduled from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Football Association said on Wednesday. The postponed European championship runs from June 11 to July 11. Gareth Southgate’s England side face Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in Group D.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:20 IST
Soccer-England to play Austria and Romania pre-Euro friendlies in June

England will play Austria and Romania in June in pre-European championship home friendlies rescheduled from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Football Association said on Wednesday. Austria will visit on June 2, with Romania on June 6 at venues to be confirmed.

"As we continue to work with the Government to get fans back into stadiums as soon as is safe to do so, any ticketing arrangements will be communicated to supporters when relevant," the FA said. The postponed European championship runs from June 11 to July 11.

Gareth Southgate’s England side face Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in Group D. Austria are in Group C with Ukraine, Netherlands and North Macedonia. Romania failed to qualify.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Work and play: for some Europeans, Dubai is ideal lockdown location

Some Europeans have extended their stay in Dubai this winter to avoid strict coronavirus lockdown at home and make the most of lighter restrictions to work, learn, dine out and relax by the pool.Wary of the backlash some celebrities have fa...

Tennis-Yastremska ineligible for Australian Open after CAS dismisses appeal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by Ukraines Dayana Yastremska who was provisionally suspended for doping, leaving her ineligible to play in the Australian Open that begins next week.The provisional su...

Murder accused shot dead in Haryana's Kurukshetra

A murder accused out on bail was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place in broad daylight when Ravi, alias Gorkha, was making purchases in a market, police said, adding that four to five ...

German army medics arrive in Portugal to help fight pandemic

A German army medical team flew into Lisbon on Wednesday to help Portugal cope with a pandemic surge that has made it the worlds worst-hit country by size of population.The eight doctors and 18 nurses arrived at the Figo Maduro military air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021