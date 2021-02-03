Tennis-Australian Open tuneup matches on Thursday cancelled due to COVID-19
Thursday's matches at Australian Open tuneup events at Melbourne Park were cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker tested COVID-19 positive, organisers Tennis Australia said. "There will be no matches at Melbourne Park on Thursday.Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:10 IST
Thursday's matches at Australian Open tuneup events at Melbourne Park were cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker tested COVID-19 positive, organisers Tennis Australia said. Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested after a man, who worked his last shift at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne on Friday, returned a positive result on Wednesday.
"We will work with everyone involved to facilitate testing as quickly as possible," the organisers of the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam said on Twitter. "There will be no matches at Melbourne Park on Thursday. An update on the schedule for Friday will be announced later today."
