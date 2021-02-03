Left Menu

Tennis-Yastremska ineligible for Australian Open after CAS dismisses appeal

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) had denied Yastremska's application to have the suspension lifted, prompting the world number 29 to approach the CAS to hear an urgent appeal so she could play in the year's first Grand Slam. "The provisional suspension imposed on Dayana Yastremska in the challenged decision remains in force until a final decision is rendered by the ITF," CAS said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:07 IST
Tennis-Yastremska ineligible for Australian Open after CAS dismisses appeal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska who was provisionally suspended for doping, leaving her ineligible to play in the Australian Open that begins next week.

Yastremska was suspended last month after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample she submitted. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) had denied Yastremska's application to have the suspension lifted, prompting the world number 29 to approach the CAS to hear an urgent appeal so she could play in the year's first Grand Slam.

"The provisional suspension imposed on Dayana Yastremska in the challenged decision remains in force until a final decision is rendered by the ITF," CAS said in a statement. The ITF said in a statement that Yastremska "remains ineligible to compete" pending a final resolution of her case.

Yastremska, who travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, had denied using performance-enhancing drugs and said the positive test was the result of a "contamination event".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave begins at Aero India 2021

The Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave began at Aero India 2021 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka on February 03, 2021. Chiefs of Air Staff CAS of more than 24 countries are attending the conclave physically and 16 virtually. The theme of the two-d...

Delhi police launches action against 'fake posts' on social media

The Delhi Police has launched action against alleged fake posts on social media platforms related to the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the farmers tractor protest and has registered four cases in the matter, officials said ...

EIB and SPGE sign €4.5m agreement to improve biodiversity and ecosystems

The European Investment Bank EIB and Socit Publique de Gestion de lEau SPGE have announced a 4.5 million agreement to finance a series of projects in Wallonia specifically intended to improve biodiversity and restore andor preserve ecosyste...

BMC unveils Rs 39,038 cr budget, keeps tax structure unchanged

The Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation BMC on Wednesday unveiled Rs 39,038.83 crorebudget for the year 2021-22.In a relief to citizens, no additional civic tax orlicence fee was proposed in the budget by the BMC, thecountrys richest civic bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021