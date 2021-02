Soccer-Napoli’s Ospina keeps Atalanta at bay in semi-final stalemate

Coppa Italia holders Napoli held Atalanta to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, first-leg meeting on Wednesday as David Ospina proved decisive with two important saves. The visitors produced the better chances in Naples but couldn't find a way past the Colombian goalkeeper, who reacted sharply to block dangerous efforts from Matteo Pessina and Luis Muriel either side of the break.

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso opted for a new 3-4-3 formation, but his side struggled to carve out opportunities in the unfamiliar system and could only muster two shots on target to Atalanta's six. The two sides face off in the second leg in Bergamo on Feb. 10 and Juventus or Inter Milan await in the final, with the Turin club in charge of that tie thanks to a 2-1 first-leg win at San Siro on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)