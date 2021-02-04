Left Menu

Soccer-Battling Wolfsburg, Leipzig reach German Cup quarters

VfL Wolfsburg battled past Schalke 04 1-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup quarter-finals along with RB Leipzig, who crushed second division VfL Bochum 4-0 with a double from Yussuf Poulsen. In-form Wolfsburg, lying third in the Bundesliga, have won their last four games in all competitions without conceding a goal.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 03:21 IST
Soccer-Battling Wolfsburg, Leipzig reach German Cup quarters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

VfL Wolfsburg battled past Schalke 04 1-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup quarter-finals along with RB Leipzig, who crushed second division VfL Bochum 4-0 with a double from Yussuf Poulsen.

In-form Wolfsburg, lying third in the Bundesliga, have won their last four games in all competitions without conceding a goal. Schalke keeper Ralf Faehrmann did well to save Wout Weghorst's 40th-minute penalty but the Dutchman stabbed in on the rebound for the winner.

The Royal Blues, bottom of the league standings, should have equalised on the stroke of halftime but American teenager Matthew Hoppe was denied from close range by keeper Koen Casteels with a sensational reflex save. Schalke battled hard and had their share of chances after the break, going close through Mark Uth midway through the second half, but the striker failed to connect with a cutback in front of goal.

Despite a frantic finale and pressure from Schalke, Wolfsburg held on for the win. Leipzig had a far easier evening against Bochum, with Denmark striker Poulsen scoring twice after Amadou Haidara and Marcel Sabitzer had given the hosts a two-goal cushion in the first half.

Borussia Moenchengladbach joined them in the last eight after coming from a goal down to beat VfB Stuttgart 2-1. Stuttgart's Silas Wamangituka put the hosts ahead with a sensational 70-metre solo effort after two minutes, almost identical to a goal he scored in the Bundesliga last week.

But Marcus Thuram levelled on the stroke of halftime with a curled shot and Alassane Plea completed Gladbach's comeback five minutes after the restart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Republican leader does not plan to oust Cheney from leadership post -CNN

U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy does not plan to remove Republican Representative Lynn Cheney from her leadership post, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.Cheney, the third-raking Republican in the U.S. House of...

Soccer-Griezmann leads Barca back from the dead to reach Copa semis

Antoine Griezmann scored two goals and provided two assists as Barcelona staged a stunning last-gasp comeback before beating Granada 5-3 away after extra time on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. Granada were 2-0 up wi...

U.S. charges Seattle-based Proud Boys member for role in Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Department arrested and charged a top member of the Seattle chapter of the far-right Proud Boys group on Wednesday over allegations he had a role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by pro-Trump followers. Prosecu...

Canada puts Proud Boys on terror list, cites active security threat

Canada named the far-right Proud Boys a terrorist entity on Wednesday, saying it posed an active security threat and played a pivotal role in last months attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. Although the Proud Boys have ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021