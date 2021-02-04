Left Menu

Soccer-Johnsen leaves Asian champions Ulsan to join Montreal

Norway international striker Bjorn Johnsen has left Asian Champions League winners Ulsan Hyundai to sign for Major League Soccer side CF Montreal, the Canadian club said on Thursday. Johnsen scored five times in nine games as the South Korean member of the Ulsan side that won the Asian title in Qatar in December.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 09:57 IST
Soccer-Johnsen leaves Asian champions Ulsan to join Montreal

Norway international striker Bjorn Johnsen has left Asian Champions League winners Ulsan Hyundai to sign for Major League Soccer side CF Montreal, the Canadian club said on Thursday.

Johnsen scored five times in nine games as the South Korean member of the Ulsan side that won the Asian title in Qatar in December. The club claimed the trophy for the first time since 2012. "We are pleased with the acquisition of such a seasoned player, with extended experience in Europe and Asia," said Montreal’s sporting director Olivier Renard.

"Bjorn is a big and very mobile striker. He has shown his capacity to score goals in all the clubs he has played for." Johnsen has represented Norway on 16 occasions, scoring five times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pakistan win toss, bat first in 2nd test versus South Africa

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The home side are unchanged from the seven-wicket first test win in Karachi, with talk in the build-up fr...

Around 15 MPs from 10 opposition parties reach Gazipur border to meet farmers protesting against new farm laws.

Around 15 MPs from 10 opposition parties reach Gazipur border to meet farmers protesting against new farm laws....

Anelka hired as sporting director for 4th-tier club Hyeres

Former France and Chelsea forward Nicolas Anelka was hired as the sporting director of fourth-tier French club Hyeres on Wednesday.The 41-year-old Anelka won the Premier League with both Arsenal and Chelsea and lifted the Champions League t...

No in-person school in Chicago as labor dispute drags on over COVID-19 safety plan

Chicago schools have postponed in-person classes for another day for thousands of students after the third-largest district in the U.S. failed to reach an agreement with the teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan.Late on Wednesday evening...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021