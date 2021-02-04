Left Menu

Not sure how I picked up Covid-19, says Mickey Arthur

After testing positive for Covid-19, Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur on Thursday said that he is not sure how he picked up the virus as he has not done much after the England Test series got over.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 04-02-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 09:59 IST
Not sure how I picked up Covid-19, says Mickey Arthur
Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After testing positive for Covid-19, Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur on Thursday said that he is not sure how he picked up the virus as he has not done much after the England Test series got over. "Thank you to everybody who has sent their wishes, not sure how I picked up Covid because I have not done much post the England series but just shows to everybody be careful and stay safe," tweeted Arthur.

Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have been tested positive for coronavirus, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Wednesday. Arthur and Thirimanne were tested positive for the COVID-19 as Sri Lanka gears up for the West Indies later this month. The country's apex body of cricket said that it is now exploring the possibility of rescheduling the tour of the West Indies, which was scheduled to commence from February 20.

"Following PCR Tests carried out on the provisional squad, which was preparing to take part in the national team's upcoming tour of West Indies, head coach Mickey Arthur and Sri Lanka Player Lahiru Thirimanne have tested positive for Covid-19," SLC said in a statement. "They were detected following PCR Tests carried out yesterday (February 2) for the entire 36-member squad, along with the coaching staff, net bowlers, and the HPC Staff," it added.

Both Arthur and Thirimanne have been directed to follow the Sri Lanka government's health protocol laid out on Covid-19. The 36-member group commenced practices last week in three groups and at different time periods, as a precautionary health measure. Last week, SLC appointed former first-class cricketer Jerome Jayaratne as the national team manager for the Islanders' upcoming tour of the West Indies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pakistan win toss, bat first in 2nd test versus South Africa

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The home side are unchanged from the seven-wicket first test win in Karachi, with talk in the build-up fr...

Around 15 MPs from 10 opposition parties reach Gazipur border to meet farmers protesting against new farm laws.

Around 15 MPs from 10 opposition parties reach Gazipur border to meet farmers protesting against new farm laws....

Anelka hired as sporting director for 4th-tier club Hyeres

Former France and Chelsea forward Nicolas Anelka was hired as the sporting director of fourth-tier French club Hyeres on Wednesday.The 41-year-old Anelka won the Premier League with both Arsenal and Chelsea and lifted the Champions League t...

No in-person school in Chicago as labor dispute drags on over COVID-19 safety plan

Chicago schools have postponed in-person classes for another day for thousands of students after the third-largest district in the U.S. failed to reach an agreement with the teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan.Late on Wednesday evening...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021