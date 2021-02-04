Left Menu

ANALYSIS-Cricket-Bouncer-ban proposal at youth level polarises cricket

"With research into concussion in sport having increased significantly in recent years, it is appropriate that MCC continues to monitor the laws on short-pitched bowling, as it does with all other laws," the MCC spokesman said. "RIDICULOUS SUGGESTION" Not everyone sees merit in Turner's proposal to ban bouncers in youth cricket. Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who attended Tuesday's virtual summit on head injuries, has dismissed the "ridiculous suggestion".

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:41 IST
ANALYSIS-Cricket-Bouncer-ban proposal at youth level polarises cricket

As sports across the board explore ways to prevent concussion, cricket finds itself polarised over a head-injury specialist's suggestion to ban bouncers, a fast bowler's favourite weapon to intimidate a batsman, in youth cricket.

"Does cricket really require intimidation to make it interesting?" said Michael Turner, the medical director and CEO of the International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation. "I do not believe that it should be allowed in matches involving players under 18," Turner told Reuters.

Former athletes and leaders from major UK sports discussed head injuries in a virtual summit with government ministers this week, reflecting the severity of the issue. The discussion has gained traction after several former players filed a class-action lawsuit against rugby's governing bodies in December.

Since Australian Phil Hughes' death in 2014 two days after being felled by a bouncer, cricket has welcomed improved helmet standards and concussion substitutes but Turner does not think it is enough. Helmets can prevent skull fractures but cannot protect a batsman from concussion, which can lead to "well documented" long-term problems, he warned.

"All sports are reviewing their safety protocols in the light of the rapidly expanding knowledge about concussion and the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) seems to be in that process at the moment." Cricket laws currently allow bouncers up to head high, while anything higher is judged a no-ball.

The MCC, custodian of the game's laws, is duty-bound to ensure those laws were applied in a safe manner, a spokesman said in a statement to Reuters. "With research into concussion in sport having increased significantly in recent years, it is appropriate that MCC continues to monitor the laws on short-pitched bowling, as it does with all other laws," the MCC spokesman said.

"RIDICULOUS SUGGESTION" Not everyone sees merit in Turner's proposal to ban bouncers in youth cricket.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who attended Tuesday's virtual summit on head injuries, has dismissed the "ridiculous suggestion". "It would be much more dangerous for young kids to only be exposed to the short ball for the first time when they play men's cricket at a high level," Vaughan wrote in the Daily Telegraph last week.

"They just would not be equipped to face it. "If we ban bouncers then what next? Get rid of short leg? You get hit far more fielding there than you do as a batsman."

Auckland Cricket, however, has bought into Turner's idea and decided any delivery above the shoulder height would be deemed a no-ball in some grades. "Our founding objective or principle is to provide a safe, inclusive and enjoyable environment for all," its community manager Dean Bartlett told the New Zealand Herald on Saturday.

"Therefore, if the ball is flinging around at your head, it's not necessarily safe and inclusive."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Channel 4 strikes deal with Star Sports, secures TV rights for England vs India Test series

Channel 4 has secured the telecast rights of Englands high-profile Test series against India, beginning with the first match on Friday, after striking a deal with Star Sports.This will be the first time Test cricket returns to terrestrial t...

HC declines to entertain PIL for probe into violence during farmers' tractor rally

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a PIL seeking investigation into the violence during farmers tractor rally on Republic Day and the alleged lapse in security which resulted in a religious flag being hoisted at Red Fort...

African ministers kick off meeting in framework of 34th AU summit

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, February 4 ANIXinhua The 38th ordinary session of the African Union AU Executive Council, which comprises ministers of the 55-member pan-African bloc, opened on Wednesday in the framework of the 34th AU summit. The two...

Equity indices edge lower, banking stocks in focus

Equity benchmark indices dipped marginally during early hours on Thursday amid mixed global cues with Nifty private bank lowering by 1.2 per cent. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 197 points or 0.39 per cent at 50,059 while the Nif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021