Left Menu

Ministry provides Rs 2.5 lakh assistance to MP wrestler found doing "labour work"

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:37 IST
Ministry provides Rs 2.5 lakh assistance to MP wrestler found doing "labour work"

The Sports Ministry on Thursday sanctioned Rs 2.5 lakh to Madhya Pradesh-based wrestler Sunny Jadhav for his training, procurement of equipment and participation in national and international competitions after he was found to be doing ''labour work'' to make ends meet.

The financial assistance to Jadhav was provided from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons (PDUNWFS).

Jadhav won silver medals at the U-23 Junior National Wrestling Championships 2018 held in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and at the Khelo India University Games 2020 in Bhubaneswar in the 60kg Greco-roman event.

But in the past few months, he has had to do labour work including cleaning others' vehicles after his wrestling practice to make ends meet, the ministry said in a release.

''Despite the hard work, he couldn't afford the expenses for his diet and had to take loans from others to continue his wrestling training. Sunny's father died in 2017 due to a brain haemorrhage post which his financial condition worsened,'' the release said.

As per the Deendayal Upadhyaya Fund, financial assistance up to Rs 2.5 lakh is given to sportspersons for training, procurement of equipments and participation in national and international sports events.

Financial assistance is also given to the parents of sportspersons who are living in dire conditions. Sportspersons belonging to those disciplines whose federations are either de-recognised or whose recognition has been suspended by the government are also eligible for financial assistance under the fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World faces around 4,000 COVID-19 variants as researchers explore mixed vaccine shots

The world faces around 4,000 variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, prompting a race to improve vaccines, Britain said on Thursday, as researchers began to explore mixing doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots.Thousands of variants ...

Taiwan opens office in Guyana in push against China influence

Taiwan has opened a representative office in Guyana, the islands foreign ministry said on Thursday, drawing praise from the United States, worried about deepening Chinese influence in Latin America, and a rebuke from Beijing.Guyana, a forme...

Delhi HC expresses displeasure over lawyers arguing in video conferencing hearing from parks & roads

The Delhi High Court Thursday said it is simply shocking that advocates are arguing or attending matters through video-conferencing while being on roads, sitting in parks and even running up on stairs, making it difficult for the court to c...

World Economic Forum’s Singapore special meeting rescheduled to August

The World Economic Forums Special Annual Meeting in Singapore in May has been rescheduled to August 17-20 this year due to the international challenges in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation has said.The Special Annual Meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021