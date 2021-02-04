Left Menu

We briefly discussed it in team meeting: Kohli on farmers' protest

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said that the ongoing farmers protest against new agriculture laws has come up for discussion in his team meeting where everyone has expressed their views.Kohli, speaking online to the media ahead of the first Test against England here, did not divulge the details of the brief conversation on the matter.We briefly discussed in the team meeting.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:49 IST
We briefly discussed it in team meeting: Kohli on farmers' protest

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said that the ongoing farmers' protest against new agriculture laws has come up for discussion in his team meeting where everyone has ''expressed their views''.

Kohli, speaking online to the media ahead of the first Test against England here, did not divulge the details of the ''brief'' conversation on the matter.

''We briefly discussed in the team meeting. Everyone expressed their opinion, that's about it,'' Kohli said when asked about the agitation that has been going on for over two months.

On Wednesday, Kohli was among a host of Indian cricket stars, including the iconic Sachin Tendulkar who urged for unity in the country after some international celebrities like US pop star Rihanna called attention to the plight of the agitating farmers on social media.

''Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together,'' he had tweeted.

India and England will lock horns in a four-match Test series starting Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. drugmaker Merck's Kenneth Frazier to step down as CEO

Merck Co said on Thursday Kenneth Frazier, one of only a handful of Black CEOs leading major U.S. companies, would step down as chief executive officer at the end of June to be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis.Frazier, 66, ...

Origo Commodities raises Rs 75 cr in debt funding from Yes Bank

Agriculture supply chain and trade finance company Origo Commodities on Thursday said it has raised Rs 75 crore from Yes Bank.The current round of debt funding will act as working capital for Origo, the company said in a statement, It will ...

Study sheds light on elements that drive people to improve self-control

A new study has found that people differ as to how strongly they desire better self-control, and reveals some of the factors affecting this desire. The findings of the study were published in the journal Motivation Science. Self-control sig...

Maha: Mob attacks cops, frees man accused of chain snatching

Three policemen were injured whena mob attacked them and freed a man accused of chain snatchingin Ambivali town of Maharashtras Thane district on Thursday,an official said.A team of crime branch of MBVV Mira Bhayandar VasaiVirar commissione...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021