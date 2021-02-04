Left Menu

Rishabh Pant will start against England: Kohli

Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be preferred over the more experienced Wriddhiman Saha in the opening Test of the four-match series against England, India captain Virat Kohli said here on Thursday.The big-ticket series, which will decide New Zealands opponents for the World Test Championship final, will begin here from Friday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:02 IST
Rishabh Pant will start against England: Kohli

Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be preferred over the more experienced Wriddhiman Saha in the opening Test of the four-match series against England, India captain Virat Kohli said here on Thursday.

The big-ticket series, which will decide New Zealand's opponents for the World Test Championship final, will begin here from Friday. ''Rishabh Pant will start (in the first Test). He is in good headspace and he has come along very nicely. He is working hard on all aspects of the game,'' Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

Pant's belligerence (89 not out) in the last Test in Brisbane propelled his team to an incredible 2-1 series win over Australia recently, coming days after he nearly saw India home with a fine 97 in the third match in Sydney. And skipper Kohli is highly impressed with Pant's showings. ''There is good reason what he did in Australia gives all of us hope going ahead.'' Pant grabbed the opportunity with both hands after Saha's twin failures in India's humiliating defeat in the first Test in Adelaide.

Giving an indication into the combination India might prefer in the upcoming matches against England, considered as one of the world's most balanced sides, Kohli said, ''The focus will be on bowlers who can also bat.'' Speaking about his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, who masterminded India's memorable come-from-behind series triumph in Australia after the regular captain's departure for the birth of his child, Kohli said both of them share a ''great camaraderie''. Incidentally, the last Test match held at Chepauk was also between India and England, played in 2016, when India won in the final session of the fifth day after England had scored 470 in their first innings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global shares mixed on caution after modest US gains

Asian shares fell but European benchmarks edged higher Thursday as caution set in over company earnings reports, recent choppy trading in technology stocks and prospects for more economic stimulus for a world battling a pandemic.Frances CAC...

Himachal: Tourist hotspots including Shimla, Manali receive fresh snowfall

Shimla, Feb 4 PTI Himachal Pradeshs tourist hotspots including Shimla, Kufri, Manali, Dalhousie and Narkanda received fresh snowfall on Thursday, the meteorological department said. Snowfall occurred at most places in the hill state on Thur...

Iran's president claims big victory in bid to end sanctions

Irans president Thursday applauded a ruling by the International Court of Justice that it can hear Irans case against the U.S. seeking to end sanctions, calling it a big victory for the Islamic Republic.A report by state-run IRNA news agenc...

U.S. drugmaker Merck's Kenneth Frazier to step down as CEO

Merck Co said on Thursday Kenneth Frazier, one of only a handful of Black CEOs leading major U.S. companies, would step down as chief executive officer at the end of June to be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis.Frazier, 66, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021