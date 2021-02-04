Left Menu

Ban vs WI: Mehidy Hasan's maiden Test ton puts hosts in driver's seat

Mehidy Hasan scored his maiden Test century to put Bangladesh in a dominating position on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies here on Thursday.

ANI | Chittagong | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:43 IST
Ban vs WI: Mehidy Hasan's maiden Test ton puts hosts in driver's seat
Mehidy Hasan (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Mehidy Hasan scored his maiden Test century to put Bangladesh in a dominating position on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies here on Thursday. Hasan played a knock of 103 runs, powering Bangladesh to rack up a total of 430 in the first innings. At stumps, West Indies' score read 75/2 with Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner on the field, trailing Bangladesh by 355 runs.

Resuming the day from 242/5, Bangladesh witnessed a poor start as Liton Das (38) was dismissed by Jomel Warrican, bringing Mehidy on the field to join Shakib Al Hasan. The duo played brilliantly and took the team over the 300-run mark. However, soon after that, Rahkeem Cornwall got hold of Shakib, who scored 68 runs. Taijul Islam then came out to bat. Both formed a scintillating partnership, with Hasan completing his half-century. The hosts were on 359 when the partnership was broken by West Indies. Shannon Gabriel had provided the visitors with the breakthrough, removing Taijul (18).

Nayeem Hasan then took the field and he, along with Mehidy, took Bangladesh over the 400-run mark. Nayeem got out after scoring 24 runs and soon after, Mehidy was also sent back to the pavilion by West Indies, bringing an end to Bangladesh's first innings. West Indies got off to a dismal start to their innings as opener John Campbell could only score three runs before Mustafizur Rahman dismissed him. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite was then joined by Shayne Moseley but their partnership also did not last long as Rahman took the wicket of the latter.

Nkrumah Bonner then came out to bat and played cautiously, along with Brathwaite. Both avoided risky shots and ensured West Indies do not lose more wickets on the day. Brief scores: Bangladesh 430 (Mehidy Hasan 103, Shakib Al Hasan 68, Jomel Warrican 4/133), West Indies 75/2 (Kraigg Brathwaite 49*, Nkrumah Bonner 17*, Mustafizur Rahman 2/18). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inside Edge Season 3 to continue from Season 2, how ending can take place

Karan Anshuman-created Indian sports drama Inside Edge already accumulated a huge fanbase throughout the world. Viewers are expecting to watch Season 3 in this year.Most of the entertainment industry projects were affected during the era of...

Kejriwal launches 'Switch Delhi' campaign to promote electric vehicles

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the Switch Delhi campaign and said his government will ensure that within the next six months, only electric vehicles are hired by different departments.Under the campaign, awareness will ...

Serbian fan group members arrested for ''monstrous crimes''

Serbian police raided the stadiums of the countrys two biggest soccer clubs on Thursday after arresting 17 people linked to fan groups accused of organized crime, drug trafficking and murder.Heavily armed riot police ordered all those worki...

'We'll do much better': Greek PM sees tourism rebound in summer

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has forecast a strong rebound in tourism this summer, saying speedy vaccination drives in key markets including Britain and Israel will pave the way for tourists to return despite the current industr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021