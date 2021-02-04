Ban vs WI: Mehidy Hasan's maiden Test ton puts hosts in driver's seat

Mehidy Hasan scored his maiden Test century to put Bangladesh in a dominating position on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies here on Thursday. Hasan played a knock of 103 runs, powering Bangladesh to rack up a total of 430 in the first innings. At stumps, West Indies' score read 75/2 with Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner on the field, trailing Bangladesh by 355 runs.

Resuming the day from 242/5, Bangladesh witnessed a poor start as Liton Das (38) was dismissed by Jomel Warrican, bringing Mehidy on the field to join Shakib Al Hasan. The duo played brilliantly and took the team over the 300-run mark. However, soon after that, Rahkeem Cornwall got hold of Shakib, who scored 68 runs. Taijul Islam then came out to bat. Both formed a scintillating partnership, with Hasan completing his half-century. The hosts were on 359 when the partnership was broken by West Indies. Shannon Gabriel had provided the visitors with the breakthrough, removing Taijul (18).

Nayeem Hasan then took the field and he, along with Mehidy, took Bangladesh over the 400-run mark. Nayeem got out after scoring 24 runs and soon after, Mehidy was also sent back to the pavilion by West Indies, bringing an end to Bangladesh's first innings. West Indies got off to a dismal start to their innings as opener John Campbell could only score three runs before Mustafizur Rahman dismissed him. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite was then joined by Shayne Moseley but their partnership also did not last long as Rahman took the wicket of the latter.

Nkrumah Bonner then came out to bat and played cautiously, along with Brathwaite. Both avoided risky shots and ensured West Indies do not lose more wickets on the day. Brief scores: Bangladesh 430 (Mehidy Hasan 103, Shakib Al Hasan 68, Jomel Warrican 4/133), West Indies 75/2 (Kraigg Brathwaite 49*, Nkrumah Bonner 17*, Mustafizur Rahman 2/18). (ANI)

