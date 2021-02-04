Soccer-Marseille mayor wants to sell OM's stadium

Marseille mayor Benoit Payan said he wanted to sell the Ligue 1 club's Stade Velodrome because it is too expensive for the city. "The stadium? Yes I want to sell it, because it costs us too much money," Payan said in a Facebook live session.

"I will find a way to find a buyer in the months, years to come." The Stade Velodrome's renovation ahead of the 2016 European championship cost an estimated 267 million euros, half of them having to be reimbursed by the city of Marseille.

Olympique de Marseille have been going through a rough patch with several supporters breaking into the club's training centre and coach Andre Villas-Boas being suspended on Tuesday after offering to resign citing difference of views with the board on the sporting policy. They lie ninth in the Ligue 1 standings, having also been knocked out of the Champions League in the group phase this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)