Rahane fulfilled his responsibility in Australia with flying colours: Kohli

Ahead of the England series, India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday praised Ajinkya Rahane for his leadership skills and the way he led the side in the last three Tests against Australia.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:17 IST
Ajinkya Rahane with India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo Ajinkya Rahane's twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the England series, India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday praised Ajinkya Rahane for his leadership skills and the way he led the side in the last three Tests against Australia. Rahane took over India's captaincy when Kohli left on paternity leave after the first Test against Australia last year in December. The stand-in skipper then led India to a historic series win over Australia last month.

Rahane on Wednesday said he has no problems in taking the back seat as regular skipper Kohli returns to lead the side. Kohli said the relationship and the camaraderie between Rahane and him is based on trust. The India skipper also pointed out that Rahane is always ready with inputs and suggestions to help him during the game. "Things are very different from outside compared to what happens inside the dressing room. The fact that Jinx (Rahane) mentioned is not just between me and him (Rahane) but the whole team, camaraderie is based on trust," Kohli said during the pre-match virtual press conference.

"And all of us are working on the main goal that is to make India win. He fulfilled his responsibility in Australia with flying colours. It was amazing to see how he led the team towards victory in Australia. We have always enjoyed batting with each other," he further said. "It's mutual respect, bonding, on and off the field and it's based on trust. He is someone who always has this capability space and the capacity to give his inputs to the different stages of the game," Kohli added.

Kohli said he discusses things with Rahane whenever he needs any suggestions during the game in order to have a clear picture. "I do go and discuss a lot of things with him to have more clarity that's how we worked together and that is a massive reason for the success of the Indian team," he said.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. The first Test will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

