Moussa Dembele tests positive for coronavirus

Atletico Madrid player Moussa Dembele has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Thursday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:35 IST
Moussa Dembele (Photo/ Moussa Dembele Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Atletico Madrid player Moussa Dembele has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Thursday. "Moussa Dembele has tested positive for COVID-19. The striker is isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities' guidelines and LaLiga protocols," the club said in a statement.

"Our squad underwent PCR tests on Wednesday as recommended by LaLiga, in addition to the first weekly antigen tests outlined in their protocol. The PCR test showed that Moussa Dembele is positive for Covid-19," it added. This comes a day after the club had announced that Joao Felix has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Joao Felix has tested positive for COVID-19. The striker is isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities' guidelines and LaLiga protocols," the club had said. Moreover, on January 30, Atletico Madrid had informed that midfielder Yannick Carrasco and defender Mario Hermoso have contracted COVID-19.

Atletico Madrid currently holds the top spot on the La Liga table with 50 points from 19 games while the second-placed club Barcelona have 40 points from 20 games. Atletico Madrid have been in sublime form this season as the club has faced just one defeat so far in La Liga. The club will next play against Celta Vigo in La Liga on February 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

