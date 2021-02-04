Left Menu

Happy we're back to winning ways: Iheanacho after victory over Fulham

After a victory over Fulham, Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho said that he is "really happy" that the team is back to winning ways.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:38 IST
Happy we're back to winning ways: Iheanacho after victory over Fulham
Kelechi Iheanacho (Photo/ Kelechi Iheanacho Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After a victory over Fulham, Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho said that he is "really happy" that the team is back to winning ways. Leicester City were restricted to a 1-1 draw by Everton before they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds United. However, Leicester City on Wednesday secured a 2-0 win over Fulham to get back on track.

"We are delighted. It's a clean sheet and we are really happy we're back to winning ways. We need to get going now and focus on the next games. We're really happy," the club's official website quoted Iheanacho as saying. "It's not an easy ground, coming here. They're really good at their home, so we needed to stay together, stay compact, and we got the win. In the second half, we had to get tight and defend until the last minute," he added.

During the match, Iheanacho headed in James Maddison's pinpoint cross to give Leicester the lead after 17 minutes. James Justin doubled the Foxes' lead shortly before half-time. The result moves Leicester to third on the Premier League table, two points ahead of Liverpool, who lost 1-0 at home against Brighton.

Leicester City will next play against Wolves on February 7 and Iheanacho is looking forward to the challenge. "We're looking forward to it. It will be a tough game, so we need to really work in training, stay together, and focus on the next game," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM accuses DMK of enacting 'drama' in Rajiv case convicts' release eyeing sympathy

Chief Minister K Palaniswami onThursday accused the DMK of enacting a political drama onthe issue of release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhiassassination case with an eye on coming assembly elections.He also questioned why the DMK whi...

Rain, heavy barricading play spoiler at Singhu border protest site

Some put the blame on the rain gods while others cried foul over the sturdy barriers put up by the administration as the usually vibrant and upbeat Singhu border witnessed a rare quiet and uneventful day on Thursday. The Delhi-Haryana highw...

No evidence of COVID vaccine causing 19 deaths: Govt

The government on Thursday termed as absolutely baseless narrative the allegations that it rushed to certify that the COVID-19 vaccination was not the cause of death of 19 health workers, saying no evidence suggests such a link so far and a...

Two sisters charred to death in Odisha

Two minor sisters were charred todeath in a paddy stubble fire at Lakrish village in OdishasRayagada district on Thursday, police said.The deceased have been identified as Kumari Majhi 5and Bidya Majhi 3, the police said.As per the prelimin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021