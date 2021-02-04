Left Menu

Rugby-Brex debuts as Italy name Six Nations team to face France

Juan Ignacio Brex (Benetton Rugby, 0 caps) 11. Stephen Varney (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps) 8. Johan Meyer (Zebre Rugby Club, 9 caps) 6. David Sisi (Zebre Rugby Club, 11 caps) 4. Danilo Fischetti (Zebre Rugby Club, 8 caps) 18. Giosue Zilocchi (Zebre Rugby Club, 10 caps) 19.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:54 IST
Rugby-Brex debuts as Italy name Six Nations team to face France

Juan Ignacio Brex will make his debut at inside centre for Italy as coach Franco Smith named his team on Thursday to face France in their Six Nations opener in Rome. Argentine-born Brex, who has represented Argentina at several levels but never won a full cap, will start on Saturday alongside Montanna Ioane, who receives his second cap, but first in the Six Nations.

Gloucester's Stephen Varney, who chose Italy over Wales as he qualifies through his mother, starts at scrumhalf, winning his fourth cap. The Azzurri are favourites to collect a sixth consecutive wooden spoon after suffering a record 27 consecutive defeats in the competition.

Italy team to face France: 15. Jacopo Trulla (Kawasaki Robot Calvisano, 3 caps) 14. Luca Sperandio (Benetton Rugby, 8 caps) 13. Marco Zanon (Benetton Rugby, 4 caps) 12. Juan Ignacio Brex (Benetton Rugby, 0 caps) 11. Montanna Ioane (Benetton Rugby, 1 cap) 10. Paolo Garbisi (Benetton Rugby, 5 caps) 9. Stephen Varney (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps) 8. Michele Lamaro (Benetton Rugby, 2 caps) 7. Johan Meyer (Zebre Rugby Club, 9 caps) 6. Sebastian Negri (Benetton Rugby, 28 caps) 5. David Sisi (Zebre Rugby Club, 11 caps) 4. Marco Lazzaroni (Benetton Rugby, 11 caps) 3 Marco Riccioni (Benetton Rugby, 7 caps) 2 Luca Bigi (C)(Zebre Rugby Club, 32 caps) 1 Cherif Traore (Benetton Rugby, 10 caps) Replacements: 16. Gianmarco Lucchesi (Benetton Rugby, 2 caps) 17. Danilo Fischetti (Zebre Rugby Club, 8 caps) 18. Giosue Zilocchi (Zebre Rugby Club, 10 caps) 19. Niccolo Cannone (Benetton Rugby, 8 caps) 20. Federico Ruzza (Benetton Rugby, 19 caps) 21 Maxime Mbanda (Zebre Rugby Club, 25 caps) 22 Guglielmo Palazzani (Zebre Rugby Club, 41 caps) 23 Carlo Canna (Zebre Rugby Club, 47 caps)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mussolini's great-grandson hopes he won't be judged by his name at Lazio

The great-grandson of Italys late fascist dictator Benito Mussolini hopes he will not be judged by his name after being called up for the youth team at Serie A club Lazio. Romano Floriani Mussolini, 18, has been part of the squad for Lazios...

I-League: Chencho Gyeltshen brace helps RoundGlass Punjab FC break TRAU's unbeaten run

Chencho Gyeltshens brace inspired RoundGlass Punjab FC to break TRAUs undefeated record as the Curtis Fleming-coached side defeated their opponents 2-0 on Thursday. With this win, RoundGlass Punjab FC climbs to third on the Hero I-League ta...

Parler terminates CEO John Matze

After the Capitol riot induced social media conflict buzzed up, American alt-tech microblogging and social networking service, Parler fired its CEO co-founder John Matze. According to a report by The Verge, John Matze said that he has been ...

Disappointing earnings updates weigh on FTSE 100; Italian shares shine

European shares extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday, as investors hoped for a swifter global economic recovery, while Unilevers disappointing targets weighed on Londons blue-chip index.The STOXX 600 index rose 0.6, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021