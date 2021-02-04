Left Menu

Admin error sidelines Ajax's Haller from Europa League

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag concedes an administrative error has led to the Amsterdam clubs record signing, Sbastien Haller, being omitted from the squad to play in the Europa League.Its a mistake that should not have happened, Ten Hag said on Thursday.Haller joined Ajax from West Ham over the winter transfer period for 22.5 million euros USD 26.7 million.Ten Hag said Hallers name was on a computerized list of players but a box next to his name was not checked when it was sent to UEFA.Never a dull moment in Amsterdam, Ten Hag said.

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:24 IST
Admin error sidelines Ajax's Haller from Europa League

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag concedes an administrative error has led to the Amsterdam club's record signing, Sébastien Haller, being omitted from the squad to play in the Europa League.

''It's a mistake that should not have happened,'' Ten Hag said on Thursday.

Haller joined Ajax from West Ham over the winter transfer period for 22.5 million euros (USD 26.7 million).

Ten Hag said Haller's name was on a computerized list of players but a box next to his name was not checked when it was sent to UEFA.

''Never a dull moment in Amsterdam,'' Ten Hag said. ''Of course, he is unbelievably disappointed.'' Ten Hag previously was Haller's coach at FC Utrecht. The Ivory Coast striker moved to Eintracht Frankfurt before joining West Ham for a club-record fee of USD 55 million in July 2019, but scored only 14 goals.

In the Europa League, Ajax next goes to Lille on Feb. 18 in the round of 32.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French PM says no need for new national lockdown for now

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the coronavirus situation in France remained fragile but that for the moment there was no need for a new national lockdown.Castex said the rate of infection had not significantly incre...

WRAPUP 1-UN Security Council calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military and voiced concern over the state of emergency, but stopped short of condemning this weeks coup. U.S. Preside...

House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate trial

House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.The...

Cong received over Rs 139 crore in donations in 2019-20; Sibal gave Rs 3 crore

The Congress received over Rs 139 crore in donations in 2019-20 with senior leader Kapil Sibal being the biggest individual donor among its members by contributing Rs 3 crore to the party fund.The contribution report for 2019-20 of the Cong...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021