Soccer-FA dismisses Luiz red card appeal, overturns Bednarek ban

Arsenal have accepted the FA's decision but said they are "disappointed that our appeal has been unsuccessful". Luiz will miss Arsenal's Premier League game at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:11 IST
Arsenal have lost their appeal against David Luiz's red card during Tuesday's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but a ban for Southampton's Jan Bednarek has been overturned by the Football Association. Luiz was sent off for the third time in his Arsenal career after the centre back was adjudged to have committed a last-man foul on Willian Jose in the box in a 2-1 defeat at Wolves.

Contact appeared to be minimal but the decision was upheld by VAR. Arsenal have accepted the FA's decision but said they are "disappointed that our appeal has been unsuccessful".

Luiz will miss Arsenal's Premier League game at Aston Villa on Saturday. Meanwhile, Southampton will have defender Bednarek available for Saturday's trip to Newcastle United after his red card against Manchester United was rescinded.

Bednarek was sent off for a last-man challenge on Anthony Martial in Southampton's 9-0 loss at Old Trafford.

