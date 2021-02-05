Left Menu

Soccer-El-Shahat long-range strike guides Al Ahly to 1-0 win over Al Duhail

Egyptian giants Al Ahly booked a place in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals on Thursday after winger Hussein El-Shahat's long-range finish earned them a hard-fought 1-0 victory over local Qatari champions Al Duhail.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:36 IST
Egyptian giants Al Ahly booked a place in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals on Thursday after winger Hussein El-Shahat's long-range finish earned them a hard-fought 1-0 victory over local Qatari champions Al Duhail. Al Ahly striker Walter Bwalya capitalised on a loose ball at the half-hour mark before finding El Shahat, who drilled it past Al Duhail goalkeeper Salah Zakaria into the bottom left corner.

Bwalya thought he had doubled the lead for the African champions just before halftime but his effort was chalked off by VAR for offside. The Qatari outfit threatened to equalise in the second half and finished the match at Al Rayyan's Education City Stadium with 15 attempts on goal but Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy's handling was up to the task.

Al Ahly, who won the African Champions League last year, will next face European champions Bayern Munich on Monday for a place in the final, which will be held on Feb. 11.

