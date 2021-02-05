Left Menu

NFL-More work to be done on head coach diversity, says Goodell

"It wasn’t what we expected and it’s not what we expect going forward," Goodell told reporters at his annual State of the League news conference ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Florida. "For us, we want to continue to look and see what went right, what went wrong," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 07:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 07:09 IST
NFL-More work to be done on head coach diversity, says Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he was not satisfied with this year's head coaching hiring cycle, a year after he pledged to increase diversity in the role.

Just one of the league's vacant head coaching positions went to a diverse candidate this year, with the New York Jets hiring former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The league unveiled a plan in November to boost diversity among head coaches and executive staff. "It wasn’t what we expected and it’s not what we expect going forward," Goodell told reporters at his annual State of the League news conference ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Florida.

"For us, we want to continue to look and see what went right, what went wrong," he added. "That has to happen with individual discussions with candidates - both successful and unsuccessful candidates - the clubs, and try to understand exactly what went right and what went wrong. "They're not the outcomes we wanted."

Among notable snubs during the hiring cycle, an annual period during which low-performing teams look to appoint new leadership, was Eric Bieniemy, the Chiefs' offensive coordinator who has now led the team to two consecutive Super Bowls and was once seen as a prime candidate to pick up a head coaching job. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters this week he was "curious" to know why Bieniemy, who is Black, was passed over.

"This guy doesn't miss a beat," said Reid. "So, I don't understand everything, I'm not an owner, I don't sit in those meetings to interview head coaches, but I would just tell you that whoever gets him whenever they get him will be very, very lucky."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Facebook faces a reckoning in Myanmar after blocked by military

The Myanmar militarys shutdown of Facebook access following the ouster of the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi caps years of tension between the social media company and the most powerful institution in a nation where Facebook is use...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify, his lawyers call it 'public relations stunt'

House impeachment managers asked former US president Donald Trump on Thursday to testify during the Senate impeachment trial about his conduct on January 6. The move was immediately described as a public relations stunt by his lawyers.In a ...

Google, Zoom team up on service enhancements for Chromebooks

As COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of distance learning and remote work, Google is focusing on improving Chromebooks behind the scenes to make the process of teaching and learning as smooth as possible.No matter how todays st...

UK expelled three Chinese spies posing as journalists in past year - The Telegraph

In the past year the United Kingdom expelled three Chinese spies who were in the country on journalism visas, according to a report by The Telegraph newspaper on Thursday. The report, which has not been independently verified by Reuters and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021