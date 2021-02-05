India vs England: Scoreboard at lunch on Day 1

Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the opening Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st Innings Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley batting 26 Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0 Joe Root batting 4 Extras: (NB-4) 4 Total: (For 2 wickets in 27 overs) 67 Fall of Wickets: 1/63 2/63 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 5-1-8-0, Jasprit Bumrah 7-1-17-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-0-31-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 5-1-11-0.

