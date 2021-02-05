Left Menu

Bio-bubbles are mentally draining: Ravi Shastri calls for two-week break for Team India after IPL

India's head coach Ravi Shastri has said the team needs a break from the international arena as living in a bio-bubble can be mentally very draining.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:45 IST
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

India's head coach Ravi Shastri has said the team needs a break from the international arena as living in a bio-bubble can be mentally very draining. The Indian players haven't been on a break since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year in September and Shastri feels the team must go for a break after this year's IPL to recover from exhaustion.

"You know, this team takes, like I said, pride in performance. They take it one step at a time. Every game is important, every format is important, and you look at it in that way and we've got the volume of players. You know, at the moment, the bench strength is there to for you to accommodate them, across formats," said Shastri on Star Sports show Cricket Live. "So, I think the hunger will be there, you'll have to perform game after game, but I do believe, you need a break as well, from the international arena. So, I think, hopefully, after this series," he further said.

"Yes, they go into the IPL, but that's a shorter format, but then again, after the IPL, I think, a couple of weeks off is a must. With these quarantines, these bubbles, it is mentally very, very draining. You're a human at the end of it all," Shastri added. The former cricketer and head coach lauded skipper Virat Kohli and pointed out how the India captain has developed into an astute leader.

"Just seeing the way he has evolved, you knew that there was an uncut diamond there when I took over in 2014, but just to see him evolve... It takes time, everything doesn't happen in a hurry," said Shastri. "You got to have the ups, the downs, you know, you got to feel the heat, you got to have your successes and failures, to be able to get up and move on in life. I think he has handled that beautifully and I'm sure he will handle fatherhood as well in that similar manner," he added.

Meanwhile, over 1000 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) have signed up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction, set to take place in Chennai on February 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

