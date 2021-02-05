Ban vs WI, 1st Test: Hosts stay in control despite wobbly start

Left Menu

Rahkeem Cornwall picked two while Shannon Gabriel struck one as West Indies fought back in the third session on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh after being bundled out on 259 on Friday.

ANI | Chittagong | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:10 IST
Team Bangladesh celebrating after taking a wicket (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Rahkeem Cornwall picked two while Shannon Gabriel struck one as West Indies fought back in the third session on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh after being bundled out on 259 on Friday. At stumps, Bangladesh's score read 47/3 with skipper Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 31 and 10 runs respectively. After losing three early wickets, Mominul and Mushfiqur have extended the hosts' lead to 218 in the second innings.

West Indies were in the driver's seat on day three before the visitors lost five wickets for just six runs. The visiting side collapsed from 253/5 to 259/10 on either side of the tea break. Resuming day three, West Indies got off to a bad start as the side lost Nkrumah Bonner in the 30th over. Before lunch, the visitors lost two more wickets including the highest scorer Brathwaite for 76.

Bangladesh was looking for a big first-innings lead as spinners put pressure from both ends on the batsmen. But after lunch, Jermaine Blackwood and Joshua Da Silva fought-back as the pair made a 99-run stand. Finally, Nayeem Hasan broke the partnership by removing Joshua for 42. From there West Indies lost their last 6 wickets for just six runs to all out for 259. After scoring a brilliant century in the first innings, it was Miraz again with the ball who claimed 4 wickets for 58 to keep his team in the match.

Despite taking a healthy first-innings lead of 171 runs, Bangladesh was in all sorts of trouble after losing Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain for just 2 runs on the board. Shadman Islam also got out after scoring 5 as Bangladesh were reduced to 33 for 3. Skipper Mominul Haque then played the rest of the day's play with Mushfiqur Rahim and remained unbeaten on 31 and 10 respectively. Cornwall picked up 2 wickets for 28.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 47/3 and 430/10 (Mominul Haque 31* Mushfiqur Rahim 10*; Rahkeem Cornwall 2-28); West Indies 259/10 (ANI)

