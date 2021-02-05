Sports News Roundup: Djokovic dynasty under threat at Australian Open; LeBron James' triple-double leads Lakers' romp and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

All-Star Game proposal a 'slap in the face': Lakers' James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said the NBA's bid to stage an All-Star Game amid the COVID-19 pandemic was like a "slap in the face". U.S. media reported that the league and its players union had agreed to hold the annual exhibition event in Atlanta on March 7, with an official announcement expected this week.

Djokovic dynasty under threat at Australian Open

No man has dominated the Australian Open like Novak Djokovic but the steely Serb's reign over the blue hardcourts of Melbourne Park may be set for its biggest challenge in years when the tournament gets underway next week. Bidding for a record-extending ninth Australian Open title, the world number one and double-defending champion remains the runaway favourite at his favourite Grand Slam where he once remarked that he felt touched by the "divine".

NBA roundup: LeBron James' triple-double leads Lakers' romp

LeBron James had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers used a second-half turnaround to defeat the visiting Denver Nuggets 114-93 on Thursday. Dennis Schroder scored 21 points as seven Lakers reached double figures. Talen Horton-Tucker contributed 17 points, Anthony Davis and Montrezl Harrell added 13 apiece and Kyle Kuzma chipped in 11. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 10 points.

Qualifying events resume as Tokyo Games draw ever closer

With Olympics officials reiterating their commitment to holding the Tokyo Games this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, several sports will soon resume qualifying for athletes with less than six months to go. The pandemic decimated Olympic qualifying across sporting disciplines last year, with numerous competitions postponed or cancelled before the Games itself was pushed back a year.

Kenya's Kibet gets four-year ban for violating anti-doping rules

Kenyan distance runner James Kibet has been handed a four-year ban for anti-doping violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Kibet was provisionally suspended after his urine sample collected at the Corsa dei Santi event in Nov. 2019 tested positive for nandrolone and anabolic steroids, which are on World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list.

Australian Open players cleared of COVID-19

All 507 Australian Open players and staff who stayed at a quarantine hotel where a worker contracted COVID-19 have tested negative and been cleared to participate in the Grand Slam, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Friday. "Everyone that tested, tested negative," Tiley told reporters at Melbourne Park on Friday. "So that's a really good outcome not only for the community but also for the playing group."

NHL roundup: Jason Spezza's hat trick lifts Leafs to win

Jason Spezza had his eighth career hat trick and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Vancouver Canucks 7-3 Thursday night in the opener of a three-game series. Auston Matthews added two goals for the Maple Leafs, Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists and John Tavares scored his 350th career goal. William Nylander had three assists and Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin and Travis Boyd each had two assists.

Barty downs Rogers at Yarra Valley, Serena pulls out of semi

Serena Williams withdrew from the Yarra Valley Classic semi-finals on Friday due to a shoulder injury, just days before the American begins her quest for a 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Williams had advanced to a mouth-watering semi-final clash against world number one Ash Barty after getting past Danielle Collins 6-2 4-6 (10-6) and while she showed no sign of discomfort the WTA Tour later said the 39-year-old was pulling out with a right shoulder injury.

Serena looks to hold back tide of youth in history quest

Serena Williams will want to have a big say in the matter but the inexorable drive towards youth among women's Grand Slam winners looks set to continue at the Australian Open over the next two weeks. The majestic American, who turns 40 this year, will be a contender for as long as she continues to swing a racket and arrives at Melbourne Park seeking a 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's record.

Tens of thousands sign Japanese petition against Games chief after sexist comments

A petition calling for action against Yoshiro Mori, head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee who caused an uproar with sexist comments, gathered tens of thousands of signatures on Friday, a day after its launch by Japanese activists. Mori, 83, set off a storm on social media at home and abroad by saying women talked too much, in remarks made in a meeting with the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC). He later retracted the comments and apologised but refused to resign.

