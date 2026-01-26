Trump's 'Discombobulator': Secret Weapon and Military Strategy Unveiled

President Donald Trump has revealed that the United States employed a secret weapon, whimsically named "The Discombobulator," during its capture of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Trump mentioned that the weapon incapacitated Venezuelan military equipment, preventing them from launching rockets.

The President also emphasized the ongoing US military strategy against drug cartels, hinting at possible expansions of military operations from South America into Mexico and Central America. Recent operations have included a strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific, marking a continuation of efforts to curb illegal activities linked to Venezuela.

In addition to discussing military operations, Trump talked about negotiations for an Arctic security agreement with NATO, although many specifics remain unclear. He also expressed his disdain for the Super Bowl's entertainment choices, criticizing the decision to feature Bad Bunny and Green Day at the event.