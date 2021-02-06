Left Menu

Osaka, Azarenka withdraw from Australian Open tuneups

Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka withdrawn from tuneup tournaments Saturday, two days before the years first tennis major begins at Melbourne Park.No. 3-ranked Osaka pulled out of her Gippsland Trophy semifinal against Elise Mertens, citing a niggling injury. Azarenka withdrew from the Grampians Trophy quarterfinal match against Anett Kontaveit with a lower back problem.Serena Williams withdrew from the Yarra Valley Classic late Friday after qualifying for a semifinal against top-ranked Ash Barty.All international players and staff have been through two weeks of quarantine.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-02-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 09:24 IST
Osaka, Azarenka withdraw from Australian Open tuneups

Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka withdrawn from tuneup tournaments Saturday, two days before the year’s first tennis major begins at Melbourne Park.

No. 3-ranked Osaka pulled out of her Gippsland Trophy semifinal against Elise Mertens, citing a ''niggling injury.'' Azarenka withdrew from the Grampians Trophy quarterfinal match against Anett Kontaveit with a lower back problem.

Serena Williams withdrew from the Yarra Valley Classic late Friday after qualifying for a semifinal against top-ranked Ash Barty.

All international players and staff have been through two weeks of quarantine. Organizers put on six tournaments this week at Melbourne Park to give players time to prepare for the Australian Open, which has been delayed three weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Open champion Osaka and Serena Williams, who is chasing a record 24th Grand Slam singles title, are on the same half of the draw at the Australian Open.

''Sorry to Tennis Australia and the fans to have to withdraw today,'' Osaka said. ''I have a niggling injury and in light of the (Australian Open) on the horizon, I need to be cautious. I look forward to competing next week.'' Her withdrawal gives Mertens a walkover into the final.

The withdrawals forced a reshuffle of the order of play on Margaret Court Arena. Former champion Angelique Kerber was moved up to meet fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari. AP KHS KHSKHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First India-EU high-level dialogue on trade, investment held

The first High-Level Dialogue HLD, co-chaired by the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, was held on Friday. Commitment to the establishme...

Injuries everywhere; Medvedev and Russia into ATP Cup final

Grand Slam tournament winners including Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams withdrew from their tuneup events, their focus on the Australian Open, well before Alexander Zverev tweaked his back in the second set of his must-wi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit new peak on stimulus hopes, oil gains

A gauge of global equity markets scaled a new record on Friday on investor expectations of further stimulus from Washington and economic revival hopes that also lifted crude oil prices to nearly 60 a barrel. MSCIs all-country world index, w...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit new peak on stimulus hopes, oil gains

- A gauge of global equity markets scaled a new record on Friday on investor expectations of further stimulus from Washington and economic revival hopes that also lifted crude oil prices to nearly 60 a barrel.MSCIs all-country world index, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021