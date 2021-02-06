Alavés beats Valladolid 1-0 to escape the drop zone in Spain

Alavés beats Valladolid 1-0 to escape the drop zone in SpainPTI | Madrid | Updated: 06-02-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 09:48 IST
Alavés striker Joselu Mato scored to help beat Valladolid 1-0 and lift his team out of the Spanish league relegation zone on Friday.
Mato redirected a low cross by Martín Aguirregabiria just inside the far post for the 66th-minute winner. Lucas Pérez started the move when he played Aguirregabiria clear down the flank with a well-placed pass between two defenders.
Alavés jumped into 15th place, pushing Osasuna down into the bottom three relegation spots.
Alavés celebrated its first win in seven rounds and the first under new coach Abelardo Fernández.
Valladolid was left in 17th place after a fifth consecutive round without a victory. AP KHS KHSKHS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
