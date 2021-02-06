Left Menu

Alavés beats Valladolid 1-0 to escape the drop zone in Spain

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 06-02-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 09:48 IST
Alavés beats Valladolid 1-0 to escape the drop zone in Spain

Alavés striker Joselu Mato scored to help beat Valladolid 1-0 and lift his team out of the Spanish league relegation zone on Friday.

Mato redirected a low cross by Martín Aguirregabiria just inside the far post for the 66th-minute winner. Lucas Pérez started the move when he played Aguirregabiria clear down the flank with a well-placed pass between two defenders.

Alavés jumped into 15th place, pushing Osasuna down into the bottom three relegation spots.

Alavés celebrated its first win in seven rounds and the first under new coach Abelardo Fernández.

Valladolid was left in 17th place after a fifth consecutive round without a victory. AP KHS KHSKHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia 5.4 with 48MP quad-camera, SD662 SoC launching soon on Flipkart

The Nokia 5.4 will soon be landing in India as Flipkart has listed the smartphone as coming soon. The landing page on the e-commerce site teases some of its features including a punch-hole display and quad-camera array at the back.According...

Blinken presses China on Xinjiang, Hong Kong in call with Beijing's top diplomat

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in a phone call on Friday the United States will stand up for human rights and democratic values in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, the State Department said.Blinke...

First India-EU high-level dialogue on trade, investment held

The first High-Level Dialogue HLD, co-chaired by the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, was held on Friday. Commitment to the establishme...

Injuries everywhere; Medvedev and Russia into ATP Cup final

Grand Slam tournament winners including Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams withdrew from their tuneup events, their focus on the Australian Open, well before Alexander Zverev tweaked his back in the second set of his must-wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021