Sao Paulo sells striker Brenner to Cincinnati of MLS

Sao Paulo FC has sold striker Brenner da Silva to FC Cincinnati in what it claimed to be the biggest sale of a South American player to a team in Major League Soccer.

FC Cincinnati did not confirm the transfer, but it pictured Rio de Janeiro, Maracanã Stadium, and a Brazilian-style barbecue in its Twitter profile.

Sao Paulo did not disclose on Friday the value of the transfer, but said it was keeping a percentage of the rights to the 21-year-old forward. Local media reported FC Cincinnati is paying USD 13 million to USD 18 million.

This season, Brenner scored 22 goals, including 11 in 27 matches of the Brazilian championship. AP KHSKHS

