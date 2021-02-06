Left Menu

NBA-Nets' Durant removed from game due to COVID-19 protocols

Durant, who tested positive for COVID-19 last March, was left frustrated by the league's handling of the situation and made his feelings clear in a social media post. ESPN reported that the 10-time All Star would not travel with the team to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 10:12 IST
NBA-Nets' Durant removed from game due to COVID-19 protocols

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was pulled from Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, the league said. Durant was omitted from Brooklyn's starting lineup after coming into contact with an individual believed to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The 32-year-old was able to play while the person underwent further testing and came off the bench in the first quarter, but after a positive result was confirmed Durant was removed from the game, which the Nets lost 123-117. "Under the league's health and safety protocols, we do not require a player to be quarantined until a close contact has a confirmed positive test," the league said in a statement.

"Durant has tested negative for COVID-19 three times in the past 24 hours, including two PCR tests on Friday. Durant, who tested positive for COVID-19 last March, was left frustrated by the league's handling of the situation and made his feelings clear in a social media post.

ESPN reported that the 10-time All Star would not travel with the team to Philadelphia on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia 5.4 with 48MP quad-camera, SD662 SoC launching soon on Flipkart

The Nokia 5.4 will soon be landing in India as Flipkart has listed the smartphone as coming soon. The landing page on the e-commerce site teases some of its features including a punch-hole display and quad-camera array at the back.According...

Blinken presses China on Xinjiang, Hong Kong in call with Beijing's top diplomat

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in a phone call on Friday the United States will stand up for human rights and democratic values in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, the State Department said.Blinke...

First India-EU high-level dialogue on trade, investment held

The first High-Level Dialogue HLD, co-chaired by the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, was held on Friday. Commitment to the establishme...

Injuries everywhere; Medvedev and Russia into ATP Cup final

Grand Slam tournament winners including Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams withdrew from their tuneup events, their focus on the Australian Open, well before Alexander Zverev tweaked his back in the second set of his must-wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021