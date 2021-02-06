Left Menu

Cricket-Former New Zealand all-rounder Taylor dies aged 77

Former New Zealand all-rounder Bruce Taylor, the only player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul on test debut, has died at the age of 77, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday. "Our thoughts are with his family and close friends." Taylor played 30 tests for New Zealand, picking up 111 wickets and scoring 898 runs.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 12:26 IST
Former New Zealand all-rounder Bruce Taylor, the only player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul on test debut, has died at the age of 77, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday. Taylor, who had never scored a first-class century before, achieved the feat against India at Kolkata in 1965. Walking out at number eight, he struck 105 with the bat before registering figures of 5-86 with the ball.

He also scored New Zealand's fastest test century in a game against West Indies in 1969 before the record was broken by Daniel Vettori 36 years later. "NZC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of all-rounder, Bruce Taylor, aged 77," the board said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family and close friends."

