England batsman Joe Root on Saturday became the second skipper to hit three successive 150-plus runs after Australian legendary batsman Sir Don Bradman.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-02-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 12:47 IST
Root becomes second captain after Bradman to hit 3rd successive 150-plus score
England skipper Joe Root (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

England batsman Joe Root on Saturday became the second skipper to hit three successive 150-plus runs after Australian legendary batsman Sir Don Bradman. Root achieved the feat in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Root, playing his landmark 100th test, remained unbeaten on 153 runs at lunch break on day two.

Root had scored 228 and 186 in his previous two Tests in Sri Lanka. He is the 7th player to make 150-plus runs in three consecutive Tests as he joins an elite list including Tom Latham, Kumar Sangakkara (4 consecutive Tests), Mudassar Nazar, Zaheer Abbas, Don Bradman, and Wally Hammond. At the lunch break on day two, England's score reads 355/3 with Root and Stokes unbeaten on 156 and 63 respectively. Indian bowlers would have hoped to strike early on day two, but both English batsmen managed to frustrate the hosts. The first session on day two saw 92 runs being scored in 29.3 overs.

Resuming day two at 263/3, Root and Stokes saw off the first hour with ease, and run-scoring was done at a good pace. In the first sixty minutes, both England batters managed to add 40 runs. Both Root and Stokes marched on and the first session saw them bringing up their 150 and 50 respectively. The Indians were not able to get any wickets in the first session. Stokes and Root have extended their partnership to 92 runs.

On the first day of the Test, Root had registered his century and he was also involved in a 200-run stand with opening batsman Dom Sibley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

