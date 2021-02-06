Left Menu

Cycling-Sagan one of three Bora-Hansgrohe riders positive for COVID-19

Christopher Edler, the team's chief doctor, said Sagan, his brother Juraj and Erik Baska had tested positive several times via independent PCR tests. "All three are exhibiting mild, general symptoms of illness and at this time are able to remain in domestic quarantine in accordance with state guidelines until they recover," said Edler.

06-02-2021
Cycling-Sagan one of three Bora-Hansgrohe riders positive for COVID-19

Triple world champion Peter Sagan is one of three Bora-Hansgrohe riders to have tested positive for COVID-19, the German team said on Saturday. Christopher Edler, the team's chief doctor, said Sagan, his brother Juraj and Erik Baska had tested positive several times via independent PCR tests.

"All three are exhibiting mild, general symptoms of illness and at this time are able to remain in domestic quarantine in accordance with state guidelines until they recover," said Edler. "There remains close communication with the medical team. Once quarantine has been completed, further comprehensive medical evaluations are planned."

All three Slovakians tested positive while on a training camp in Gran Canaria, Spain.

