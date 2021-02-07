Soccer-Ramos needed surgery to put mind at ease, says Zidane

Left Menu

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos chose to undergo surgery because he was no longer able to cope with the pain of a recent knee injury but will begin working to get back as soon as possible from Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said. Ramos, 34, has not played since Real's Spanish Super Cup loss to Athletic Bilbao last month and though he returned to training earlier this week, he went under the knife on Saturday to treat the internal meniscus of his left knee.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 02:09 IST
Real said in a statement that Ramos operation had been a success but did not state how long he would be out for. Image Credit: Pixabay

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos chose to undergo surgery because he was no longer able to cope with the pain of a recent knee injury but will begin working to get back as soon as possible from Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said.

Ramos, 34, has not played since Real's Spanish Super Cup loss to Athletic Bilbao last month and though he returned to training earlier this week, he went under the knife on Saturday to treat the internal meniscus of his left knee. Real said in a statement that Ramos operation had been a success but did not state how long he would be out for. Spanish media reports said he would be sidelined for between six and 10 weeks.

That would mean he misses their Champions League last-16 tie against Atalanta and possibly most of the rest of the La Liga campaign. "It was important that his mind was put at ease. The operation had to be done because he was at the limit," Zidane said after his side beat Huesca 2-1 without Ramos.

"I sent Sergio a message, I know the operation went well and the good thing is that from tomorrow he's going to get to work on returning as soon as possible and that's good news for us." The Spain international is yet to resolve his future with Real, with less than five months left on his contract with the club where he has spent the last 16 years.

