Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic has 'not much respect' for Kyrgios off court

Djokovic said Kyrgios was good for tennis, and a talent that could beat any player on his day, but he was not someone the Serb admired away from the game. "My respect goes to him for the tennis he's playing. I think with my return, I've managed to win a lot of matches against big servers on these kind of courts.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 10:53 IST
Tennis-Djokovic has 'not much respect' for Kyrgios off court

World number one Novak Djokovic hit back at criticism from Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, saying he has little respect for the Australian firebrand off the court.

Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a "tool" on social media last month after the Serb sent Australian Open organisers a list of requests from players seeking to have quarantine restrictions eased during their mandatory two-week isolation. Djokovic said Kyrgios was good for tennis, and a talent that could beat any player on his day, but he was not someone the Serb admired away from the game.

"My respect goes to him for the tennis he's playing. I think he's a very talented guy," Djokovic told reporters. "He's got a big game. He has proven that he has a quality to beat any player really in the world in the past.

"Off the court, I don't have much respect for him, to be honest. That's where I'll close it. "I really don't have any further comments for him, his own comments for me or anything else he's trying to do."

Defending champion Djokovic starts his bid for a record-extending ninth Australian Open title, as well as an 18th Grand Slam crown, on Monday against unseeded Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the evening session at Rod Laver Arena. He was in fine form during the ATP Cup, though Serbia's title defence ended in the quarter-finals with a doubles defeat to Germany.

Players have noted the blue hardcourts of Melbourne Park are quicker than usual and while Djokovic felt that would favour the big servers he had full confidence in his return game, arguably the best in tennis. "Comparing to say, five, six years ago, it's a lot quicker than it used to be," he said.

"So it obviously favours big servers. You have to adapt your game. I think with my return, I've managed to win a lot of matches against big servers on these kind of courts. "I improved my serve, I think, also alongside Goran Ivanisevic, one of the biggest servers ever, he improved a lot the method of my serve.

"I think in these kind of conditions you really need to have a complete game in order to go all the way. "I've managed somehow to always adapt very well to Rod Laver Arena. Whatever the speed or conditions, somehow that court has always been my favourite court."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's coal import rises by 15% in December

The countrys coal import rose by 15.1 per cent to 23.63 million tonnes MT in December 2020 compared to 20.52 MT in the year-ago month.Non-coking coal imports were at 15.63 MT in December this fiscal against 14.21 MT in the same month last f...

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries has picked up two-thirds of its own new gas from KG-D6 block that was auctioned under new rules with state-owned GAIL and Royal Dutch Shell getting smaller volumes, sources said.Reliance and it...

'This is for our future': Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup for second day

Tens of thousands of people marched for a second day in Myanmars biggest city on Sunday, and thousands more across the country to protest against the military juntas coup and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week.Crowds in ...

Jubilant FoodWorks awaiting relaxations in dine-in curbs to ramp up growth 

Jubilant FoodWorks is awaiting relaxations in dine-in restrictions imposed by the government for the restaurant industry similar to that for multiplexes to ramp up growth.Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Dominos Pizza and Dunkin Donuts ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021