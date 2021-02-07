Left Menu

Cricket-India staring at follow-on in first England test

On a slow track that offered little carry, fast bowler Archer generated extra bounce to dismiss Rohit Sharma caught behind for six. Fellow opener Shubman Gill played five exquisite boundaries at the other end, scoring at a run-a-ball rate, before a superb piece of athleticism from James Anderson cut short his stay.

India faced the prospect of having to follow-on after England off-spinner Dom Bess struck in the post-lunch season to reduce the hosts to 154-4 at tea on day three of the opening test on Sunday.

After England had posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings, speedster Jofra Archer removed both India openers before Bess dismissed captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in successive overs. India still need 225 runs to avoid the follow-on at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 53 at the tea break with Rishabh Pant on 54 after forging the first significant partnership of the innings.

Earlier, England's tail added 23 runs to their overnight score of 555-8 before being all out. On a slow track that offered little carry, fast bowler Archer generated extra bounce to dismiss Rohit Sharma caught behind for six.

Fellow opener Shubman Gill played five exquisite boundaries at the other end, scoring at a run-a-ball rate, before a superb piece of athleticism from James Anderson cut short his stay. Stationed at mid-on, Anderson dived to his left to take a brilliant catch after Gill had spooned the ball attempting an on-drive against Archer.

Bess then delivered a two-wicket burst. The spinner drew Kohli forward with a flighted delivery and Ollie Pope, at short leg, took a sharp catch to send back the India captain for 11.

In Bess's next over, Joe Root came up with an even better catch, throwing himself to his left at cover to send back Rahane. Pant smacked four sixes in his breezy knock, all against Jack Leach, but India will need him and Pujara to stretch their promising 81-run partnership to stay alive in the opener of the four-match series.

