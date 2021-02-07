Cricket-Mayers makes 210 on debut as Windies seal remarkable win
Mayers, a 28-year-old left-handed batsman from Barbados, remained unbeaten on 210, including 20 fours and seven sixes, and became only the sixth player to score a double hundred in the fourth innings of a test. West Indies sent a weakened squad to Bangladesh after several players, including test captain Jason Holder, opted out of the tour citing COVID-19 concerns.
Kyle Mayers made an unbeaten double hundred on his test debut to help West Indies snatch an extraordinary three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first test on Sunday. Hosts Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223-8, setting West Indies a daunting victory target of 395 in Chattogram, and the touring side completed the fifth-highest successful run chase in test history.
Mayers added 216 runs with Nkrumah Bonner (86) to turn the match on its head and took a single off spinner Nayeem Hasan to seal a fairytale victory for a second-string West Indies side led by Kraigg Brathwaite. Mayers, a 28-year-old left-handed batsman from Barbados, remained unbeaten on 210, including 20 fours and seven sixes, and became only the sixth player to score a double hundred in the fourth innings of a test.
West Indies sent a weakened squad to Bangladesh after several players, including test captain Jason Holder, opted out of the tour citing COVID-19 concerns. The second and final test starts in Dhaka on Thursday.
