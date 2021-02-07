Odd News Roundup: Dog sent off for invading pitch at Serbian friendly

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Dog sent off for invading pitch at Serbian friendly

A dog who repeatedly invaded the pitch during a friendly soccer match between Serbia's second-tier teams Radnicki 1923 Kragujevac and Kolubara Lazarevac was sent off after play had been stopped several times in bizarre fashion on Friday. Belgrade daily Sportski Zurnal published a photograph on its website of referee Marko Ivkovic flashing a red card to the dog who had chased the ball relentlessly every time it ran onto the pitch before it finally scampered off.

(With inputs from agencies.)