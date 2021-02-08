Left Menu

NFL-Mask-clad fans stream into Buccaneers' home stadium for Super Bowl unlike any other

Mask-clad fans trickled into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' stadium on Super Bowl Sunday, as the limited crowd of attendees largely observed COVID-19 health and safety restrictions. The showdown between the hometown Bucs and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs is the culmination of a National Football League (NFL) season that once appeared in doubt, as the novel coronavirus ripped through the United States and plunged the world of professional sports into disarray nearly 11 months ago.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 03:16 IST
NFL-Mask-clad fans stream into Buccaneers' home stadium for Super Bowl unlike any other
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Mask-clad fans trickled into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' stadium on Super Bowl Sunday, as the limited crowd of attendees largely observed COVID-19 health and safety restrictions.

The showdown between the hometown Bucs and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs is the culmination of a National Football League (NFL) season that once appeared in doubt, as the novel coronavirus ripped through the United States and plunged the world of professional sports into disarray nearly 11 months ago. The 65,618-capacity Raymond James Stadium, which is allowing 25,000 ticketed fans in the stands and suites, had the appearance of a packed crowd, as cardboard cutouts were scattered between the in-person fans.

"I love this," said Colleen O'Malley, 61, a lifelong Chiefs fan who traveled from Lawrence, Kansas, gesturing to the cutouts, as she enjoyed the sunny skies and 71-degree Fahrenheit (22 C) weather. "We were worried about the rain and look at this!" The cutouts, which feature average fans and former NFL players, among others, were among the measures designed to keep attendees socially distanced.

Officials scattered throughout the stadium reminded ticket holders to space themselves out on escalators, while pop singer Miley Cyrus crooned her cover of "Heart of Glass" to a crammed tailgate concert for some of the 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers to whom the league provided free tickets. Michael Simpkins, 51, a Buccaneers season-ticket holder for five years, was among the many hometown fans hoping to see Tampa Bay clinch its first NFL championship since 2003, with six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady – playing his first season for the team – at the helm.

"I hated him until he came here," Simpkins said of the longtime New England Patriot. "Now I love him! I love Brady. He's awesome."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Esports-Russell beats Albon to virtual British GP win

Williams driver George Russell chalked up a fifth successive win on Sunday in a virtual British Grand Prix that also saw a female gamer line up for the first time in an official Formula One esports race. The Briton, who had to miss last wee...

South Africa puts AstraZeneca vaccinations on hold over variant data

South Africa will put on hold use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme, after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the countrys dominant coronavirus variant.Health Ministe...

Haiti government denounces plot to oust president, arrests over 20

Haitian authorities on Sunday arrested nearly two dozen people, including a Supreme Court judge, for their role in an alleged plot to oust President Jovenel Moise that has exacerbated political tensions in the troubled Caribbean country.Pri...

Brazil COVID-19 cases exceed 9.5 million, death toll at 231,534

Brazil has had 26,845 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 522 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.The South American country has now registered 9,524,640 cases since the pandemic began,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021